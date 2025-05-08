Arsenal make contact with Delap despite Man Utd, Chelsea and Newcastle interest

Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap is a wanted man this summer and Arsenal have now reportedly made contact despite interest from several top European sides.

The 22-year-old has a relegation clause in his Ipswich contract believed to be worth £30M and is expected to stay within the Premier League ahead of the new campaign. This is according to Chronicle Live who state that the Gunners are desperate for more firepower this summer and are attempting to jump ahead of rivals who see Delap as a top target.

Advertisement Advertisement

Delap has scored 12 goals and provided two assists across 34 Premier League games so far this season despite his side having been confirmed as one of the teams who will drop back down to the Championship. Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton are also known to be keen on a move for the talented youngster whilst Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and several other sides will likely put in an offer.

Forest have reportedly registered their interest in Delap as they look to replace striker Chris Wood, Spurs will need cover for the consistently injured Dominic Solanke, United have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee who are inconsistent, whilst the Gunners have needed a strong number nine for some time.

A five-year deal being eyed for the 6ft 1in forward which would allow him to perform at a top side during the peak of his career. With so many top clubs interested, however, Delap is likely to want a huge wage rise that not every team interested can afford due to financial rules.