Newcastle linked with move for Semenyo after impressive start for Bournemouth

Newcastle United are being linked with a move for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

The attacker has made an impressive start to life in the Premier League so far this term.

With Eddie Howe’s team short on attacking talent, rumors of a January move are persisting.

Per Chronicle Live, the Magpies may well go into the market in January if the opportunity arises.

"As a team, we knew the quality he has and we saw that last year. He's got to just keep working hard - being aggressive and being clinical," Semenyo’s Bournemouth teammate Lewis Cook told BBC Sport a few weeks ago.

"He's got a lot better at running back and helping out the team too. He's a powerful lad and has all the ability in the world. Hopefully he can continue to show that."

