Newcastle chief Mitchell calm over Howe England rumours
Newcastle United may once again face questions about the future of their manager.

The Magpies have been frustrated by rumors circling around Eddie Howe for some months.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell will likely again be asked about the possibility of Howe going to England.

The Three Lions are set to decide on a new manager, with interim boss Lee Carsley having managed the team during this international break.

"I've never been scared of interest in any of our staff members, especially our head coach, and especially from a level of organisation that the FA is," Mitchell said last month.

"We want Eddie Howe as our head coach for as long as we can. But we recognise that we are on a journey, and we recognise his quality and his potential as well. I think it's recognition of the two-and-a-half years he's had here, and the job he did at Bournemouth.”

