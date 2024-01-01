Newcastle boss Howe on agenda at Tottenham

Tribal Football
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is being linked with Ange Postecoglou's job at Tottenham.

The Sun says with former Newcastle managing director Amanda Staveley leading a Middle Eastern group intending to buy a stake in Spurs, Howe's situation has come into focus.

Should progress under Postecoglou begin to stall, if Staveley's group is in place, a move for Howe is expected.

Staveley is a big fan of Howe and would push for him to succeed the Australian should a change be needed.

Howe has also been linked with the England post, though the cost to buy him out of his Newcastle contract has turned off the FA.

