Jordan send harsh message to FA over Newcastle boss Howe

Jordan send harsh message to the FA after they didn't sign Howe from Newcastle

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has slammed the Football Association for not signing Eddie Howe.

The Newcastle United manager can be hired by the FA for the England manager’s job.

However, they would have to pay a £5M release clause, which Jordan feels is a no brainer.

He stated on talkSPORT: “I can’t inhibit the mindset of the FA because I don’t think like them. I want to have the best in class. I would want to pay (the compensation package).

“If I think Eddie Howe is the best in class, given the prolificacy of the FA and what they waste money on endlessly, I wouldn’t be worried about paying compensation to get the best manager.

“That’s a ridiculous observation. The reason they don’t want to do it is because there’s other arguments going on about their lack of funding into grassroots football. They don’t like the optics of paying £5M compensation for the national team manager.

“What market are they operating in? They’re operating in a market (of) the next best version of class. Let’s say that looks like Eddie (Howe). The English FA, that’s supposed to be the regulator for the world’s richest league, cannot and will not pay the rate to get the best operator.

“If I want Howe, and I’m in the FA and the only reason I won’t get him is because I wouldn’t pay the compensation, then I’ll pay it.”