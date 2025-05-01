Newcastle enter race with Man Utd and Barcelona for ""Malian Messi" who wants England move

Mali youth team captain Aboubacar Maiga is set for a huge move this summer as the likes of Newcastle United, Manchester United and Barcelona line up.

This is reported by Chronicle Live who state that despite interest from Barcelona, who offered a pre-contract arrangement to the teenager, the youngster’s preference is to star in England one day or more specifically the Premier League. The Spanish side have a partnership with Academie Africa Foot in Mali are said to have wanted to use that link to draw in Maiga.

However, the attacking midfielder is not convinced and has his sights set on England where a number of clubs are investing in young talent. Other than Newcastle, United have found success with the likes of Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven this season as owners look to scout and sign assets for the future.

Due to his age, Maiga might not a Premier League side immediately but would instead join the academy and work his way up from there. The Mali star will feature in the Under-17 West African Football Union tournament in October when top European scouts from across the continent will be taking keeping a close eye on him.