Isak makes clear Newcastle plans

Alexander Isak has reaffirmed his commitment to Newcastle United.
There's been claims Newcastle would listen to offers for the Sweden striker this summer.
But he insists: "I am enjoying myself at Newcastle, and I had the best season in my career — that should not be underestimated.
"I love everything about the club; the fans, and the city. It (my future) is not something I will speculate about, I have no thoughts on leaving.
"There has been no talk about it at the club and I have received no information that the could would have to sell me."