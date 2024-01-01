Tribal Football
Newcastle furious with Minteh over Lyon stand-off
Newcastle United are ready to banish Yankuba Minteh to the youth team this season.

The Magpies are said to be furious about Minteh refusing a transfer to French side Lyon.Per The Sun, Minteh has told Newcastle that he has a contract and that he will not leave.

However, the club will then state that his first team chances are limited if he does remain.

The Gambia international is one the club wants to sell, as they need to comply with Premier League financial regulations.

Newcastle believe that selling Minteh will allow them to splash the cash on new signings.

