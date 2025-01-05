Monaco rival Newcastle, Forest for Millwall youngster Esse

Millwall youngster Romain Esse is attracting interest from outside of England.

Esse is being followed by Brighton, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle this season, says the Daily Mail.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the 19 year-old attacking midfielder also is being tracked by AS Monaco.

Esse has scored five goals in 25 appearances this season.

And his form is now attracting interest from French giants Monaco, which will keep a watching brief this season.