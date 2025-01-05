Liverpool scouting Forest whiz Anderson
Liverpool are interested in Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.
Anderson only moved to Forest last summer from Newcastle United.
And the midfielder has been outstanding for Forest this season, which has sparked the interest of Liverpool.
Reds scouts have watched Anderson for the past six games, says The Sun.
Forest are under no pressure to sell, but Liverpool have made their interest known, with a summer move for the 22 year-old planned.