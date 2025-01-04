Newcastle hero Perch announces retirement

Former Newcastle and Nottingham Forest defender James Perch has announced his retirement.

Perch, now 39, was playing for Ilkeston Town in the Northern Premier League this season.

He has now called time on his playing career after over 500 senior appearances.

Perch was famously dubbed "Perchinho" at Newcastle after a superb season in midfield in 2011/12 as they finished fifth.

The defender also played for the likes of QPR, Wigan and Mansfield Town.