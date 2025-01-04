Tribal Football
Most Read
New Valencia coach Corberan prepares for Real Madrid - and fans' protests
Man Utd offer 3 unwanted players to Mourinho's Fenerbahce side including Antony
Real Madrid considering Man Utd defender if Alexander-Arnold deal falls through
Agent explains Olmo plans after Barcelona registration setback

Newcastle hero Perch announces retirement

Paul Vegas
Newcastle hero Perch announces retirement
Newcastle hero Perch announces retirementTribalfootball
Former Newcastle and Nottingham Forest defender James Perch has announced his retirement.

Perch, now 39, was playing for Ilkeston Town  in the Northern Premier League this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has now called time on his playing career after over 500 senior appearances.

Perch was famously dubbed "Perchinho" at Newcastle after a superb season in midfield  in 2011/12 as they finished fifth.

The defender also played for the likes of QPR, Wigan and Mansfield Town.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePerch JamesNewcastle UtdNottinghamIlkestonMansfieldWiganFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle want Real Madrid wonderkid who is available for just £10M
Man Utd in crisis: Ten Hag? Now Ashworth? If this were the Glazers...
Steven Carr exclusive: Howe's biggest problem is that he has overachieved at Newcastle