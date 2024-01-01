Tribal Football
Newcastle boss Howe has admirers inside FA
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has got big admirers within the English FA.

With Gareth Southgate having departed his job as Three Lions manager, the role must be filled in the coming weeks.Per The Mirror, there is every chance that Howe could become the next England boss.

Howe is high on the FA’s hit list of candidates, along with Graham Potter and Under-21s boss Lee Carsley.

Another name who is coming into the mix is Thomas Tuchel, who declared interest in the job.

Ex-Chelsea and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is also a candidate.

