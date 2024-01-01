Newcastle appoint Bunce as new "performance director"

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will have to be on his toes after former Monaco man James Bunce arrives on Tyneside in new role.

Newly appointed sporting director Paul Mitchell has swiftly made changes at St James' Park after appointing Bunce as performance specialist.

Bunce worked with Mitchell at Monaco with his focus being on injury prevention and risk reduction, monitoring physical preparation, performance, medical, nutritional and psychological aspects.

Mitchell has previously praised Bunce in the past:

"James is an individual who has established himself in recent years as a benchmark in the field of high performance.”

"Through James’ arrival (at Monaco), the aim is to give our organisation the intelligence and expertise to grow to challenge the world’s elite in athletic performance. We want to provide the necessary conditions to perform on and off the field using the latest technologies and practices of high-level sport.”

"All this work will allow us to optimize the sporting training and physical ability of the players to meet the ever-increasing demands of the game."

Bunce has recently compared his role to being like a marriage:

"My responsibility is to build an unbelievable relationship with the head coach. It was described by a previous coach as me and you can't be best friends but we can be like a married couple.”

"That I have to sometimes say the bad news. My job is to sometimes sit down like a married couple and have a very difficult conversation. But we are having that conversation because we love each other and want to make this work."