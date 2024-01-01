Newcastle captain Trippier admits retirement concerns

Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier admits retirement is concerning him.

The England fullback concedes he has no plans for when he hangs up the boots.

“It is scary to be honest (thinking about the future), I have spoken to a lot of players. In my head sometimes you have got to accept that it is going to come to an end sooner or later," Trippier told The Overlap.

"I would like to go into coaching, but I feel certainly the past seven, eight years I’ve looked after my body better. I feel good on the pitch and it’s all about being professional. I have got a good few years in me yet, whatever level that is at. I will know when it is the right time.

“I would love to go into coaching when I finish. I have played for some top managers who I have learned a lot from and players that I have played with. I think that will be an exciting time as well.”