Newcastle captain Trippier: I had to leave Man City to make it

Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier admits he had to leave Manchester City to have a successful career.

Trippier began as a pro with City before leaving for Burnley.

Asked if things would've been different if Pep Guardiola had been in charge, he told The Overlap: "Not really, if I am going to be honest with you. I look at my career and I wouldn’t change anything. I think at the time I was there you had (Pablo) Zabaleta who was one of the best right backs for many years. Micah (Richards) was there as well, and I went through the transition where they had just been taken over.

"They started buying loads of players and I needed to get out and play. I was at Barnsley (on loan) and loved the experience of that. I think there is no shame in dropping down a league. It was tough for me at Manchester City at the time because I was never going to play. That is when I signed for Burnley.

“I go back to my first game at Barnsley, I was playing next to Darren Moore, and he was brilliant with me. It was a good experience over a year and a half at Barnsley and I just wanted more of it and of course I was at City for many years in the youth system. The players that decided to stay there and get more money, now are not really playing, so just getting game time was important no matter where it was.

"Back then, when you’re young, you don’t play for the money, it is more about the pure enjoyment of playing football and that was what my main focus was. I knew a few lads at Burnley when I was there, and everything was perfect.”