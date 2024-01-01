Newcastle captain Trippier: Man Utd move just faded away

Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier admits he was close to joining Manchester United.

Trippier joined Newcastle in January 2022 from Atletico Madrid.

He recalled to The Overlap: “When I was in Madrid, the season before I left it was a tough year for me for numerous reasons. I just wanted to come back to England, my family was finding it difficult at the time. I could have stayed at Atletico Madrid, I could have signed a new 3-year contract. Simeone in the car park on the day I was leaving didn’t want me to go but it was the right thing at the right time for my family.

“As players you have to be realistic of where you can go. I knew I wasn’t going to sign for Manchester City or Liverpool, I knew I was restricted to certain clubs. United did come straight after the Euros and that was very close. I grew up with my family being reds, but it didn’t happen. Everything happens for a reason.

"It just fell away. Ole was the manager at the time and everything seemed perfect, I was chuffed, it was Manchester United, the biggest club in the world. It didn’t happen and I was back at Madrid. Six months later I was at Newcastle.

“Everyone raised their eyebrows, obviously people were saying he is going for the money, and he is going for this and that. I have made it clear many times that I took less money going to Newcastle than I did at Madrid. I didn’t have a relegation clause, even at the position we were in, I trusted the manager and that is a key factor to why I came.”