Newcastle boss Howe talks Trippier, Guehi after Bournemouth draw

Newcastle boss Howe talks Trippier, Guehi after Bournemouth drawAction Plus
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe wants to keep Kieran Trippier at the club.

The veteran right-back is being linked with a move away from St. James’ Park for financial reasons.

However, Howe states that he still has a use for Trippier, even if he is no longer first choice.

"You could see today how committed Kieran is to us and how much we need him," he said after a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth. 

"That's why I've said all along we are desperate for him to stay."

On the club’s hopes of signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, he added: "I don't know to be honest. I hope so, we've been working hard on that, but it's not in my hands."

