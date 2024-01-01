Newcastle boss Howe talks Trippier, Guehi after Bournemouth draw

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe wants to keep Kieran Trippier at the club.

The veteran right-back is being linked with a move away from St. James’ Park for financial reasons.

However, Howe states that he still has a use for Trippier, even if he is no longer first choice.

"You could see today how committed Kieran is to us and how much we need him," he said after a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

"That's why I've said all along we are desperate for him to stay."

On the club’s hopes of signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, he added: "I don't know to be honest. I hope so, we've been working hard on that, but it's not in my hands."