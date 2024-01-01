Guehi insists he won't push for Palace departure

England defender Marc Guehi insists that he is not a superstar and is happy at Crystal Palace.

The centre half, who was formerly at Chelsea, is being linked with a move to Newcastle United.

While Guehi does want to make the move, Palace are not eager to sell him for a less than stellar fee.

"I am (happy). It is good to be back here, to be playing again with team-mates and a (pre-season) run-out in front of some of the fans again, so it is all positive," Guehi told Sky Sports.

"I am humbled by that (chairman Steve Parish comments) - for someone who is a big part of this football club, for him to say something like that is amazing for someone like me.

"I am not sure I am a superstar, but it was some really kind words from the chairman."

Guehi added: "There is a real culture of togetherness here, that is from the academy, the women's (team) and men - everyone is really on the same page, a real family. It is an amazing place to be.

"It is always important to focus on what is truly important and that is the game at the weekend, making sure that for the rest of the season, we are at it."