Newcastle accept Brighton offer for Minteh

Brighton have agreed terms with Newcastle United for Yankuba Minteh.

The Gambia winger spent last season on-loan with Feyenoord, where he impressed.

Newcastle have been keen to sell and had a deal in place with Lyon, only for Minteh to refuse the move.

The attacker wants to stay in the Premier League and is ready for talks with Brighton.

Brighton and Newcastle have agreed a fee of £30m for Minteh.

Minteh scored 10 goals in 27 league games for Feyenoord, and he also found the net against Celtic in the Champions League.

