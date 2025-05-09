Man Utd boss Amorim hints jobs on line facing Spurs in EL final

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has hinted jobs could be on the line facing Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Roger Evans / Actionplus / ProfimediaWith United and Spurs enduring dismal Premier League campaigns this season, it's been suggested Postecoglou's job - and to a lesser extent Amorim's - could depend on the result in Bilbao.

Amorim said after their semifinal win against Athletic Bilbao: "Every game has its history, we lost our last three games and now we can win the next one. If you look at the odds, we are closer to winning than to lose. Both teams are going to play like all or nothing, in this kind of game, as it is quite similar with the coaches.

"I know that Ange has one more year and it is different, the context, but we are both struggling in this context. So I don't know what is going to happen, that is a good thing. That is a bad thing about this team, I just never know. And I can try and prepare for the game but we are improving and we have more solutions.

"You can see that and you can take (Alejandro) Garnacho, who gives us that speed and transition, for Amad and to have that possibility can help us win games. Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, all these players, we can choose from these players to prepare for a final in a better way. We have to understand it is a final and we have to be different than in Premier League games."