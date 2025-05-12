Ipswich striker Delap leaning towards a move to Man Utd despite Chelsea interest

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is reportedly aiming for a move to Manchester United despite interest from several sides, including Chelsea.

A whole host of Premier League sides are chasing Delap after his £30M relegation release clause was revealed, making him one of the best deals of the summer. The likes of Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have been linked with the 22 year old but he is reportedly tempted by a move to United.

This is reported by talkSPORT who state that in spite of United's desperately poor season, the England international is leaning towards a move to Old Trafford under manager Ruben Amorim who is hoping to rebuild his side in the coming months. United's senior strikers, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been well off the mark this season and Amorim may want to replace at least one of them with Delap who is proven in the Premier League.

Delap's 12 goals in 35 league games for a relegation side such as Ipswich, alongside his £30M release clause, means he is perhaps the biggest bargain for top sides hoping to sign top talent for the future. Should United win next week's Europa League final against Tottenham in Bilbao they will enter the Champions League next season, therefore boosting their hopes of signing Delap who may be currently tempted with a move elsehwhere where European football is certain.