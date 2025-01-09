Napoli's Kvaratskhelia could join Man Utd in Rashford swap deal

Tribal Football
Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could be heading out of the club as early as this month.

The Georgian winger is a hot property around Europe and is wanted by Manchester United.

Per Gianluca Di Marzio, United are exploring a cash plus Marcus Rashford offer.

The Red Devils cannot match Napoli’s full £67M asking price but can lower the cost with the England forward.

Rashford is homegrown for United, which means he is pure profit from a PSR perspective.

If they were to do two separate cash deals, United would be able to sign Kvaratskhelia without incurring excessive losses.

