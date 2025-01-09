Napoli's Kvaratskhelia could join Man Utd in Rashford swap deal

Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could be heading out of the club as early as this month.

The Georgian winger is a hot property around Europe and is wanted by Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Gianluca Di Marzio, United are exploring a cash plus Marcus Rashford offer.

The Red Devils cannot match Napoli’s full £67M asking price but can lower the cost with the England forward.

Rashford is homegrown for United, which means he is pure profit from a PSR perspective.

If they were to do two separate cash deals, United would be able to sign Kvaratskhelia without incurring excessive losses.