Paul Vegas
Nani: Gyokeres ideal for Man Utd
Former Manchester United star Nani is backing a move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The ex-Sporting captain admits he's a fan of the Sweden.

Quoted by Foot Mercato, Nani said: "He is a player who is ready to evolve in the Premier League, trust me.

"A year ago, at this time, I would have said no, because in the Premier League the defenders would have devoured him. He likes to run with the ball.

"I would like to see him at Manchester United. We need players. If he joins Manchester United and does what he does here (in Portugal), I will be very happy.

"He scores so many goals, every week, and when he doesn't score, he provides assists. He creates for the team. He is very powerful. He can run for 90 minutes at the same speed."

