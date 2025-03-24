Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque
Southampton accept Ramsdale departure
Bournemouth lining up move for Liverpool attacker Doak
Man Utd make summer sale decision for Zirkzee

Tomasson talks super Swedes Gyokeres, Isak: Viktor ready for Premier League

Paul Vegas
Tomasson talks super Swedes Gyokeres, Isak: Viktor ready for Premier League
Tomasson talks super Swedes Gyokeres, Isak: Viktor ready for Premier LeagueAction Plus
Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has no doubts Viktor Gyokeres can succeed in the Premier League.

The Sporting CP centre-forward is expected to leave Lisbon this summer as Europe's biggest clubs battle for his signature.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gyokeres is said to favour a move to Barcelona, though interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United is also arriving.

Former AC Milan and Newcastle striker Tomasson told the Mirror: “Gyokeres would be fantastic in the Premier League.

“He could play for any club in the world and he would score a lot of goals anywhere. Him and (Alexander) Isak are two quite different players, but they’re both world-class strikers.”

On Isak, Tomasson also said: "Obviously I’m biased, but Isak is the best striker in the Premier League in my opinion.

"He’s just won a cup and was instrumental for Newcastle in that game, as he always is. Trophies are important milestones in a player’s career.

"He’ll always remember winning the cup and he’ll always remember scoring in the final, it’s a special feeling. I’m extremely happy with him playing for Sweden. He’s a great player and a great person.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGyokeres ViktorIsak AlexanderNewcastle UtdSporting LisbonArsenalBarcelonaManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man City target Ecuadorian superkid; Chelsea, Arsenal not forgetting Diomande; Inter and Meret
Newcastle chairman Al-Rumayyan declares Isak sale stand
Isak leaning towards committing to new deal with Newcastle