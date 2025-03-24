Tomasson talks super Swedes Gyokeres, Isak: Viktor ready for Premier League

Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has no doubts Viktor Gyokeres can succeed in the Premier League.

The Sporting CP centre-forward is expected to leave Lisbon this summer as Europe's biggest clubs battle for his signature.

Gyokeres is said to favour a move to Barcelona, though interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United is also arriving.

Former AC Milan and Newcastle striker Tomasson told the Mirror: “Gyokeres would be fantastic in the Premier League.

“He could play for any club in the world and he would score a lot of goals anywhere. Him and (Alexander) Isak are two quite different players, but they’re both world-class strikers.”

On Isak, Tomasson also said: "Obviously I’m biased, but Isak is the best striker in the Premier League in my opinion.

"He’s just won a cup and was instrumental for Newcastle in that game, as he always is. Trophies are important milestones in a player’s career.

"He’ll always remember winning the cup and he’ll always remember scoring in the final, it’s a special feeling. I’m extremely happy with him playing for Sweden. He’s a great player and a great person.”