Nani: Amorim has skillset to succeed with Man Utd

Estrela veteran Nani is backing Ruben Amorim for success at Manchester United.

The former United star featured for Estrela in last night's 5-1 defeat at Amorim's Sporting CP.

Asked about Amorim's imminent move to United, Nani said: "I can only wish him good luck, he has done an excellent job at Sporting and I hope he can do the same at United. 

"Go to a great house, you will be able to work calmly with excellent players.

"He will give a good answer because he has all the qualities for that."

