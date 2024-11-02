Sporting president Varandas denies losing Amorim to Man Utd on the cheap

Sporting CP president, Frederico Varandas addressed the press on Friday night about Ruben Amorim's departure for Manchester United.

Varandas held a media conference after their 5-1 defeat of Estrela - just hours after Amorim's departure was confirmed.

Amorim:

"The coach wanted to explain what happened, I can confirm that at the start of this season he thought it was the ideal time to end the five-year cycle at the end of this season with a league title. Obviously, we, as a structure, have to prepare for the future. We were already doing that, this approach from United wasn't what we wanted, the coach's decision was that it was time to go, we respected it and brought forward by seven months what was already prepared. I know what the football industry is like, all the emotion involved and that's why it's unique, we at Sporting understand all the reactions very well.

"Our coach has, to his credit, created a strong relationship with the fans and when there's passion there's irrationality, that's part of it. Those of us sitting here always try to take the most rational view possible. When I look at Rúben Amorim, I see the second coach with the most games for Sporting and a brilliant coach. Sporting has great and noble values, let's be great and in this house we will always treat well those who have done us good. We recognise Rúben Amorim for his dedication, hard work, professionalism and battles over the last five years and, with all due respect to his career as a player, I'm sure that in many decades' time he'll be remembered as a coach, and it was Sporting who took a risk and invested in a young coach who had played eight games in the Portuguese League.

"What will go down in history, which will be told to my children and grandchildren, is that Rúben Amorim has, and always will have, a Sporting stamp on his life and vice versa. One of the best coaches in our history. As president of Sporting, I wish Rúben Amorim all the best from 11 November, the colour of the shirts won't help, but we are very, very grateful for everything Amorim has helped us to rebuild this club."

Timing of departure:

"I understand those who say that the ideal thing is to leave now, but nobody knows the coach and the players better than me. My role is to defend Sporting, I know how professional they both are and I know they want to be two-time champions."

João Pereira as a replacement:

"I said in a very recent interview that the coach is the key to sporting success. Rúben Amorim was the key player and we understand that we're going to choose one to be the key player from 11 November. Sporting's future coach will be announced on 11 November".

Is the replacement the same as the one planned for the end of the season?:

"Yes, it's exactly the same solution that you'll see on 11 November, which was already prepared for the summer of 2025."

Rúben Amorim sold cheaper than he was bought:

"I know that Rúben Amorim is a phenomenon, he's done several since he arrived, he's one of the few transfers where VAT and tolls are even taken into account. I know he was sold above his release clause, he's going for the first time in Sporting's history to coach one of the European giants and he's leaving above his clause. With the titles he has, was he a bad sale? What would cost me is to have to pay 10 million euros to send a coach away."