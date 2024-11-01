Sporting CP coach Amorim admits "some fans angry" over Man Utd move

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim has paid tribute to the club as he prepares to leave for Manchester United.

Sporting's players reacted to the news earlier in the day by defeating Estrela 5-1 on Friday night.

Afterwards, Amorim said: "It was a very unusual week. Obviously, since this whole situation came about I've felt different. I understand the anger of some fans and the disappointment. But that's life. I was moved by the ovation and that's how it is.

"Even the other statement, when it came out, was on a match day. But clubs are now listed companies and they have to present all these things. There were two statements. But that's how things are, there are things that we can't control.

"I'm very grateful to the fans and to everything here. People think I wanted to leave straight away. In the next home game, whether we win or lose by 15-0, I'll be there to see what the fans want to give me. I understand their anger, but we move on and time heals everything. It was the best period of my life."