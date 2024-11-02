(Full Q&A) Departing Sporting CP coach Amorim: Man Utd not first to pay my clause; transfer plans?

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim admits Manchester United are not the first club to pay his clause.

Before victory over Estrela on Friday night, it was confirmed Amorim was leaving Sporting for Manchester United.

United have paid Amorim's €10m break clause to take him to Old Trafford - which will happen after the next international break.

Amorim addressed the media on Friday after Sporting's win.

Management of the week and departure:

"I can't say much, it's a time for people to feel what they have to feel. I just wanted to start by explaining the situation. At the start of the season, and the president is there to confirm it, I had a conversation with the president and said that, whatever happened, it would be my last season at Sporting. The season started well, then Manchester United came along. He turned up, paid above the clause, the president defended his interests, I never argued with him about the negotiation and then it came to me.

"The only request I made was for it to be at the end of the season, I was told that it wasn't possible and that it was now or never, otherwise they would look for another option. I had three days to make a decision that would radically change my life. That's what I did. I've had other occasions. It's not the first or second time I've had the clause paid. It got to the fifth year and I had to make a choice. After Sporting, I wanted this club, I didn't want another one, that context allows me to do things my way, it's the same as Sporting. I had to take a step forward. It cost me more to leave than any Sporting fan. There was no confusion. We had to safeguard everyone's interests. Far from making me out to be the poor chap, the only person who's in the middle of this is me. I never said anything.

"The agreement is between the clubs and that's what happened. I couldn't say anything earlier. That's the decision. There's no need to go round it. A club came along and I knew that if I turned it down I wouldn't have it in a few months and I knew I was leaving Sporting. It was going to be difficult to deal with that regret. I'm going to risk it. A lot of people say it's about the money. I was earning three times as much as the last club that wanted to pay my clause.

"I'm very proud of it, it's hard for me to leave. I love the club, I love everyone. I had to decide whether to stay or go. And in six months' time? My choice was to leave now because I was told it was now or never, I had to take that step and that was my choice."

Match:

"I didn't really like our display. We lacked pace, we missed too many passes, we couldn't control our depth. Inácio has a problem with his leg, we missed him a lot, Franco was good and Viktor made the difference again. We won 5-1 and kept going in the league towards our goal."

Staying for more games:

"I have to do what Sporting decide. I'm Sporting's coach. I prefer it that way, I don't let the players down. The players didn't know what to expect and this gives us a window to close all the chapters. I'm happy to prepare for these matches, which are very important."

Talking to Man. United:

"I haven't spoken to anyone, I'm focussed on what we have to do and we'll see on the 11th."

Clubs that paid the clause:

"I'm not going to say which ones."

What makes him believe he can take Manchester United to the top:

"I understand the question, but on the 11th we'll have a chance to talk about Manchester United. We're focussed on Sporting, I'd like to explain that to the Sporting fans. Then we'll think about the next step."

Satisfaction with staying:

"I'm concentrating on the games. That decision was beyond me, I didn't get involved in it and I'm here to defend Sporting all the way to Braga."

Staff:

"I'm taking my staff, but we'll have time to talk about it. Obviously I will. It's always been one of the conditions I've brought with me since Casa Pia and we'll keep it that way."

Reception from the fans:

"It was the best time of my life. Everyone at Sporting knows how important they were to me. I understand the disappointment, I understand that they're divided because I'm leaving in the middle of what could be a historic season. It's not goodbye yet, we have City and Braga to beat."

Gyökeres:

"He costs 100 million, it's very difficult. I'm not getting any Sporting players in January."

Weight of the decision:

"What weighs on the coach's decision is all of this. Leaving halfway through. I know what I mean to the club and to the fans. How do you say that to the players? To the chairman? Even to Viana, I'm leaving at the end of the year. Changing my children's lives. It's a whole range of things. I could say that I'm looking for a better future for my children, but I can't even spend the money I earn at Sporting, let alone. At Sporting everyone said I wouldn't make it, now I can too, and I wanted to face up to that. I decided to leave now."

Coaching rivals:

"I don't think I'll be returning to Portugal any time soon, so I won't talk about the future."

What he is missing:

"What was left undone at Sporting was winning the titles we should have won. We lost the Super Cup in a way that marks us out, and we didn't win the Portuguese Cup. I'm convinced that we're going to be two-time champions. We've created a family, we've launched a lot of players, but there are still two games to win."

30 days:

"I'm not going to comment on things in our contract, it's between me and Sporting."

Structure:

"It wasn't the coach who gave us that, it was everyone here. The way the squad has improved, the sports teams winning everything... Everything here has improved. I didn't leave when we were champions, when we came fourth, when we were champions for the second time, despite the warning. I left when I realised that, in seven months' time, I'd be out of Sporting and I'd have this opportunity at the club I want and in the context I want. The club will move on and continue to win."

End of the year:

"These are cycles. Coaches have to look for new things. I'd decided that last year was my last year, I'd already told the president, but this year it was a formal meeting. I felt there had to be a change. We were already preparing for the future. Things were rushed in this way."

Announcement before the game:

"Coaches aren't the ones who announce things. I wanted the chance to explain my side of the story. Clubs are businesses and they have to do things at a pace that is beyond us. When it comes to adverts, it has to be the clubs. We were unlucky that there was a match, there are things you can't control."

João Pereira:

"The last coach announced me and it went well, but I'm not going to do it. The club has to announce the next coach."

The players' reaction:

"There was no revolt. They were sad, very anxious, you can feel the different atmosphere. All the players who are here and have been signed, I spoke to them before they were signed. We created a relationship with the players and it was difficult, but there was no revolt. They know I'm the coach, I'm in charge all the way to Braga and they want to play. There's no hiding the disappointment."

Timing of the Manchester City game:

"I'd like to answer, but I'll just focus on Sporting, we'll have time to talk about Manchester United."

End of the soap opera:

"The smile is always there, but it's a difficult time for everyone. I'm leaving here much more relieved. Since the statement came out, I was a little surprised by the ovation from the fans, but I'm more relieved that everything has been cleared up. My smile is always there, but it's not an easy situation at the moment."

Sporting communication:

"I was the one who asked him not to interrupt the questions because we've always been like that. I wanted to make that clear."

Rúben Amorim's flash interview:

Leaving:

"Let's wait for the conference, this is to comment on the game. It wasn't a normal week, we had to prepare for two games, we conceded two goals, we shouldn't have, but we won both games and we were better than our opponents again. We came out well when they put us under pressure, we created chances, Viktor converted chances and it was a deserved chance."

Applause:

"Since that situation arose, I've felt different. I understand the anger of some fans, I understand the disappointment, but that's life. I was moved by the ovation, right now I don't want to say much more."

Press release:

"When it appeared it was on a match day, but clubs are now listed companies and have to present all these situations that interfere with the club. There were two communiqués in two games, which makes everything more difficult, but that's how it is and there are things we can't control. What I wanted was to help the team win and that's what happened."

Continuity:

"I'm in task mode. Whatever it takes. I'm very grateful to everyone here, to the fans, whatever happens. I've always done what I've always done. I only went to thank the fans when we lost. Since we didn't lose, we won and we have more games coming up, I did that. Obviously, in the next game, whether we win or lose 15-0, I'll be here to see what the fans want to give. I'm going to say goodbye to them because it's been the best period of my life, but I have to make my own decisions. I understand the anger, but time heals everything."