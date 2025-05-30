REVEALED: Liverpool boss Slot held face-to-face talks with Wirtz

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has held face-to-face talks with Florian Wirtz.

While Real Madrid, following the appointment of Wirtz's former Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, have made a move this week, Liverpool remain favourites to land the Germany attacker.

BILD says key to Wirtz's decision was a meeting earlier this month between the player and Slot. Bayer had granted Wirtz permission to speak with Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

On Merseyside, Wirtz met with Slot and was left impressed by the Dutchman's passion for Liverpool and their fans, along with the role he had planned for the 22 year-old.

For the moment, Bayer are insisting on €150m to sell Wirtz, knowing Xabi is also pushing Real Madrid to try for the attacker in the coming days.

Real would prefer to sign Wirtz in time for next month's Club World Cup.