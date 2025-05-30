DONE DEAL: Real Madrid sign Alexander-Arnold for €10m ready for the Club World Cup

Liverpool have confirmed the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid for €10m in an early transfer ahead of the Club World Cup.

As reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the fullback with join Los Blancos for a small fee, which will allow him to leave his contract early as the La Liga side prepares for the Club World Cup next month.

“Understand Real Madrid to pay transfer fee around €10m to Liverpool to have Trent Alexander-Arnold at the Club World Cup.

“Real will also cover his salary for June and July as part of the agreement with Liverpool.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold joins Real Madrid and he will play the FIFA Club World Cup.

“Contract until June 2031 as Real Madrid see Trent as the best right back in the world, the missing piece to their puzzle.”

Liverpool also confirmed the deal for the England international on the club website in what is a arguably one of the most controversial moves of the summer before the transfer window has opened.

“The full-back is now set to join the La Liga club ahead of the expiry of his Reds contract this summer.

“Liverpool will receive a fee for his services, with the deal to be concluded once the window opens on June 1.

“Alexander-Arnold joined the club’s Academy at the age of six and progressed through the ranks to make his senior competitive debut in October 2016.

“He now departs Anfield after 354 appearances and 23 goals for the club, as well as lifting eight major honours alongside his teammates, which consist of two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.”

Romano also reported that Alexander-Arnold's release clause is gigantic and is bigger than what a lot of top European sides are worth.

“Understand the release clause into Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract will be €1B.”

Liverpool could have banked £20m for the homegrown defender had they accepted Real’s first approach in late December but manager Arne Slot opted to keep the 26-year-old who helped the Reds secure their 20th league title. Slot has already seemed to have replaced the iconic defender with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong who should be announced in the coming days.