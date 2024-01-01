Nagelsmann happy for Gravenberch after fantastic form at Liverpool

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has spoken about the resurgence of Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutch midfielder was a peripheral figure under Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich two years ago.

Advertisement Advertisement

He was eventually moved along to Liverpool, where he struggled last season but is now shining under coach Arne Slot.

“I had just become coach of Bayern and had two German internationals with (Leon) Goretzka and (Joshua) Kimmich that I could not easily pass,” said Nagelsmann.

“That was difficult for Ryan, because he was used to being a regular at Ajax.

“His start at Bayern was not perfect either, but you could see his great talent. That he is doing so well now does not surprise me.

"It was there and it is now coming out at Liverpool and the Dutch national team. I am happy for him. Ryan is a good, intelligent boy