AGAIN? Man Utd plan new multi-player raid on Bayern Munich
AGAIN? Man Utd plan new multi-player raid on Bayern Munich
Manchester United chiefs are eyeing another multi-player raid on Bayern Munich.

United swooped for Bayern defensive pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in August.

And Sky Deutschland says they now have three more Bayern players on their radar.

Leroy Sane, Leon Goretzka and Alphonso Davies are all on United's shopping list ahead of the January market.

Winger Sane remains in new contract talks with Bayern, while midfielder Goretzka has been encouraged to leave. Wing-back Davies, meanwhile, is expected to depart Bayern next year with Real Madrid keen.

United are watching the situations of all three players for both the January market and next summer.

