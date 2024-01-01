Ajax coach Farioli makes clear Henderson stand amid Sunderland rumours

Ajax coach Francesco Farioli insists he doesn't want to lose veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson.

The former Liverpool captain has been linked with a January move to Sunderland, where he began his pro career.

But Farioli says: "He is an exceptional player who possesses great quality and leadership.

"Having captained his team to a Champions League victory, I believe he can effectively communicate the essence of a winning mentality and a strong work ethic.

"There are many valuable ways in which he can make a significant contribution to a young team like ours."