Aldridge: This Liverpool player like a new signing

Liverpool legend John Aldridge says Ryan Gravenberch is playing like a new signing.

Aldridge believes the midfielder has made the biggest difference in Arne Slot's successful start to his Reds career.

He told the Sunday World: “If you look at all the signings we’ve made at this club in the past I don’t know how many years, most players were under 24, 25.

“You expect players from 22 or 23, especially if they come to a club like Liverpool and this environment, to progress, more maybe than from a player that’s 33 or 34.

“It is not that big of a surprise if you bring the quality like Ryan Gravenberch in, if you start to work with him, you do the right programme, and he has the team-mates he has, that he can progress.

“That’s what we’re seeing at the moment. Now it’s up to him to keep the standards as they are at this moment. That’s a challenge because he, like all the others, has to play every three days.

“He hasn’t played a lot of games last season. I think he already played more 90-minute games than he did in the past two seasons, so interesting to see how he copes with it but until now he does really well.”