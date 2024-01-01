Tribal Football
Most Read
McCarthy: If the rest of Man Utd had the attitude of these two teammates...
REVEALED: The big De Ligt concern Bayern Munich had before Man Utd sale
Man Utd set knockdown price for Maguire
Jorginho makes career Arsenal decision

Aldridge: This Liverpool player like a new signing

Aldridge: This Liverpool player like a new signing
Aldridge: This Liverpool player like a new signingAction Plus
Liverpool legend John Aldridge says Ryan Gravenberch is playing like a new signing.

Aldridge believes the midfielder has made the biggest difference in Arne Slot's successful start to his Reds career.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the Sunday World: “If you look at all the signings we’ve made at this club in the past I don’t know how many years, most players were under 24, 25.

“You expect players from 22 or 23, especially if they come to a club like Liverpool and this environment, to progress, more maybe than from a player that’s 33 or 34.

“It is not that big of a surprise if you bring the quality like Ryan Gravenberch in, if you start to work with him, you do the right programme, and he has the team-mates he has, that he can progress.

“That’s what we’re seeing at the moment. Now it’s up to him to keep the standards as they are at this moment. That’s a challenge because he, like all the others, has to play every three days.

“He hasn’t played a lot of games last season. I think he already played more 90-minute games than he did in the past two seasons, so interesting to see how he copes with it but until now he does really well.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueAldridge JohnGravenberch RyanLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Little difference between Slot and Klopp
Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch insists no Ajax exit regrets
Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: The major differences between Premier League and Bundesliga