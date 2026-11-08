Merson says Arsenal star is "like a new signing" and was "outstanding" against Hull

Paul Merson has praised Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard after finding the winner against Hull City.

Arsenal have won nine of their opening 10 league games this season as they went six points clear at the top of the Premier League thanks to Manchester City's loss to Nottingham Forest.

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The Gunners eventually broke down Hull City on Saturday afternoon, coming away with a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a late Odegaard rebound.

Six of Arsenal's first 10 league victories this season have come by a single goal and the side are forging a real title defence under Mikel Arteta, who will be deligthed heading into the international break.

Speaking after the game, Merson heaped praise on to Odegaard, who came away with Man of the Match.

"He’s been outstanding. He’s the only one really that moves it quickly,’ Merson said on Odegaard.

"He moves it quickly, he moves, he gets into positions. I just thought too many players took too many touches and they slowed it down and gave Hull half a chance.

"I think he’s been outstanding this season, he’s like a new signing for them and he’s been the man so far. Not great but just a good result for Arsenal. But again, he was one of the stars of the show."

City have now lost three consecutive league matches after winning their opening seven and Arsenal will hope Brighton drop points against Brentford later today, a result that would make their title hopes easier.