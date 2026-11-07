Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news as Carrick seeks to save his job

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Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news
Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team newsREUTERS

Manchester United host Aston Villa as the Premier League action continues.

United came from two goals down to beat Roma 3-2 at Old Trafford in their last clash and will hope to continue their momentum against a Villa side that fell to Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

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The Red Devils remain without victory in each of their last seven Premier League outings, meaning they sit outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

A win is imperative for manager Michael Carrick, a manager reports suggest could be replaced over the international break next week.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa team news

Lisandro Martinez (suspended), Carlos Baleba (hamstring),  Marcus Rashford (hip) and Benjamin Sesko (shin) remain absent for United.

Villa are missing Matty Cash, who is suspended after collecting five yellow cards as well as Matteo Ruggeri (hamstring injury).

Manchester United vs Aston Villa predicted line-ups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Dalot; Tielemans, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Cunha.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Suzuki; Bogarde, Torres, Lindelof, Maatsen; Goretzka, Kamara; Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi; Jackson.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Both sides meet at Old Trafford for a 16:30 kick-off, UK time.

Form

Man Utd: DDDLL

Villa: WDWWD

Key stats

Villa, meanwhile, have gone five league matches without defeat (W3, D2), climbing to 10th after a difficult start with three wins and two draws in their last five league matches.

United are yet to keep a clean sheet in the league this season and conceded the first goal in each of their last four matches.

United have won 24 of their 31 Premier League home matches against Villa however and Villa have won just one of their last seven Premier League meetings with United.

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Premier LeagueMichael CarrickLisandro MartinezManchester UnitedAston VillaAS RomaBarcelona

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