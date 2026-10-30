Who's Missing: Chelsea duo Lacroix and Joao Pedro out for huge Man Utd clash

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro is set to miss a few weeks of action after suffering a thigh injury in training, keeping him out of the Blues' clash against Manchester United.

Maxence Lacroix is also set to miss the match after going off injured in the midweek EFL Cup tie with Liverpool, while visitors United could be without Marcus Rashford.

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Elsewhere, Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are still on the sidelines, alongside suspended youngster Max Dowman. Mikel Arteta did reveal, though, that Riccardo Calafiori has trained ahead of a potential return.

Find out who's missing or suspended from this weekend's Premier League action:

Premier League table Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Chelsea: Aaron Anselmino (injury), Jamie Gittens (ankle injury), Jorrel Hato (injury), Reece James (knee injury), Joao Pedro (thigh injury), Maxence Lacroix (muscle injury), Emiliano Martinez (broken jaw)

Manchester United: Patrick Dorgu (hamstring injury), Benjamin Sesko (shin injury), Luke Shaw (injury), Manuel Ugarte (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Marcus Rashford (hip injury)

Hosts Chelsea have two wins, one draw, and one loss this season in four Premier League contests at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United will be looking for their first win this season in away league matches, as they have one loss and three draws on their travels. United will be out to end a four-match away winless streak.

Joao Pedro is the latest injury concern for the hosts, while Benjamin Sesko is expected to be out until January for Manchester United.

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Bournemouth: Julian Araujo (thigh injury), Alex Scott (thigh injury), Alex Toth (muscle injury)

Leeds: Mateo Joseph (knee injury), Joe Rodon (muscle injury)

DOUBTFUL

Dan James (back injury), Anton Stach (foot injury)

When the two sides last met in Premier League action, they played out a 2-2 draw at Vitality Stadium in 2025/2026. Junior Kroupi and Rayan were on target for the Cherries.

Sean Longstaff scored the lone goal for the Whites in the 97th minute. They also were the beneficiaries of an own goal by the Cherries' James Hill.

Alex Scott has returned to light training for Bournemouth, but won't be fit to play for a while yet. Leeds star Anton Stach is doubtful despite managing to play some minutes last weekend against Sunderland.

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Brentford: Fabio Carvalho (injury), Kaye Furo (surgery), Rico Henry (hip injury), Yegor Yarmolyuk (red card)

Nottingham Forest: Igor Jesus (calf injury), Dan Ndoye (muscle injury), Nicolo Savona (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Josh Dasilva (muscle injury), Antoni Milambo (knock), Nicolas Dominguez (muscle injury)

Hosts Brentford have two wins, one draw, and one loss this season in four Premier League contests on home soil. Nottingham Forest have played on their travels four times in the league this season, earning five points from 12 available.

Forest's top scorer this season, Dan Ndoye, will miss the Brentford clash. The Bees will be without Yegor Yarmolyuk, who is still serving his three-match suspension for a headbutt against Liverpool.

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Coventry: Aurele Amenda (calf injury), Josh Eccles (ankle injury), Luke Woolfenden (knee injury), Haji Wright (muscle injury)

Sunderland: Dan Ballard (muscle injury), Romaine Mundle (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Bobby Thomas (calf injury), Nordi Mukiele (face injury), Jocelin Ta Bi (injury)

Both Coventry City and Sunderland will bid to halt their runs of disappointing early Premier League form at Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday.

Hosts Coventry City occupy 19th place on six points through eight matches. Coventry lost their last Premier League match 1-0 at home against Fulham.

Sunderland drew 0-0 against Leeds United at the Stadium of Light in their last league match to extend their winless streak to six

Neither club has any fresh injury concerns, with the Black Cats especially boosted by the return of Wilson Isidor and previously suspended Kevin Danso.

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Hull: Ilyas Ansah (back injury), Darko Gyabi (groin injury), Charlie Hughes (groin injury), Eliot Matazo (knee injury), Matt Targett (ankle injury)

Ipswich: Jack Taylor (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Jack Butland (arm injury), Lucas Gourna-Douath (calf injury), Sasa Lukic (groin injury)

Ipswich have got the better of Hull of late, unbeaten in the last five Premier League matches between the two clubs. A win for Hull would be their first against Ipswich in the league since November 2020.

The Tractor Boys during that period have outscored the Tigers with 10 goals for and three against.

Hull still have a host of injury issues, although none to key players, and Ipswich remain one of the cleanest bills of health in the Premier League.

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Manchester City: Antoine Semenyo (knee injury)

Brighton: Femi Azeez (abdominal strain), Evan Ferguson (ankle injury), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring injury), Pascal Struijk (rest), Stefanos Tzimas (knee injury), Zadok Yohanna (injury)

DOUBTFUL

Matheus Nunes (knock), Chema Andres (muscle injury), Ferdi Kadioglu (hip injury)

Hosts Manchester City are atop the table on 21 points, level on points with Arsenal through eight matches.

Manchester City lost for the first time in the league in 2026/2027 in their last Premier League match, 2-1 at Villa Park against Aston Villa, ending a seven-match winning streak.

Brighton & Hove Albion's last Premier League match saw them beaten 2-0 by Liverpool at Anfield to end a five-match unbeaten streak, leaving them in third place on 16 points.

Antoine Semenyo is the main injury issue for the hosts; Brighton have some concerns of their own, with reliable defender Ferdi Kadioglu doubtful alongside promising summer arrival Chema Andres.

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Tottenham: Tosin Adarabioyo (calf injury), Rodrigo Bentancur (red card), Lucas Bergvall (knee injury), Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle injury), Wilson Odobert (knee injury), Savio (muscle injury), Xavi Simons (knee injury)

Crystal Palace: Chadi Riad (knee injury), Ismaila Sarr (groin injury), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf injury)

DOUBTFUL

Jorgen Strand Larsen (ankle injury), Quinten Timber (hamstring injury)

On home soil this season, Spurs have one win, one draw, and two losses in four Premier League contests.

Palace have played on the road four times in the league this season, earning four points from 12 available.

Rodrigo Bentancur is still serving his three-match ban after a headbutt against Manchester United. The Eagles are missing star forward Ismaila Sarr, while summer signing Quentin Timber is a doubt.

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Aston Villa: Amadou Onana (knee injury), Matteo Ruggeri (muscle injury), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (muscle injury)

Fulham: Ryan Sessegnon (red card)

Aston Villa and Fulham, two teams with mixed results in the early stages of the Premier League season, face off at Villa Park on Saturday with hopes that the match will prove to be the start of a more consistent run of form.

Neither club have fresh injury problems, although Ryan Sessegnon will be suspended for the Cottagers.

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Liverpool: Conor Bradley (knee injury), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles injury), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle injury), Giovanni Leoni (knee injury), Amara Nallo (leg injury)

Arsenal: Max Dowman (red card), Bukayo Saka (thigh injury), William Saliba (back injury)

DOUBTFUL

Victor Munoz (knee injury), Dominik Szoboszlai (muscle injury), Riccardo Calafiori (ribs injury), Noni Madueke (ankle injury), Christos Tzolis (hamstring injury)

Liverpool have got the better of Arsenal of late, unbeaten in the last four Premier League matches between the two clubs.

A win for Arsenal would be their first against Liverpool in the league since February 2024. The Reds during that period have outscored the Gunners with five goals for and four against.

Key players Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are still out for the Gunners, as is youngster Max Dowman following his EFL Cup red card. Liverpool await news on the fitness of both Dominik Szoboszlai and Victor Munoz, but both have a chance of returning to the squad.

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Newcastle: TBA

Everton: TBA

DOUBTFUL

At St. James' Park this season, Newcastle have secured five points from a possible 12 on offer in four Premier League contests.

Everton will be looking for their first victory this season in away league matches, as they have one loss and three draws on their travels. The Toffees currently find themselves on a nine-match away winless streak.

Injury information will be available for this fixture soon.