Tottenham eye Richarlison replacements as exit plan takes shape

Tottenham are prepared to help Richarlison find a way out of the club, as January options begin to take shape.

The Brazilian has become detached from the first-team plans in north London and Spurs are accepting that a resolution is needed rather than allowing the situation to drift further. They are willing to facilitate his departure, with several potential destinations beginning to emerge.

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Fulham and Everton are two possible routes within the Premier League and both hold some intrigue for the 29-year-old. A return to Merseyside would offer familiarity, while the Cottagers would provide another opportunity within London.

There is also growing interest from abroad. Richarlison has been aware of possibilities in Turkey, where Trabzonspor and Galatasaray are understood to be willing to meet his financial demands.

Those options could become more relevant as the forward considers the next stage of his career.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are keen to move him on and use the opportunity to reshape their attacking options.

They need a greater goal threat and would look to bring in a replacement, although the club are conscious that simply signing another striker will not necessarily solve the problem.

Club Brugge forward Nicolo Tresoldi is among the options being considered, while Spurs retain an interest in Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi.

The recruitment strategy is not, however, about finding a replacement at any cost.

Tottenham would only commit to a striker they genuinely believe would improve the level of their squad, and are prepared to wait if the right opportunity does not emerge.

Richarlison career stats Flashscore

That leaves Richarlison’s situation as an important part of their attacking plans.

Spurs want to find a solution for a player who no longer appears to have a clear role in the team, while ensuring his departure does not leave them short of options up front.