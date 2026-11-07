JJ Gabriel mocks Barcelona as he revealed he would "obviously" choose Real Madrid

JJ Gabriel is set to join Real Madrid in January as he prepares to leave Manchester United.

Real Madrid have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Gabriel and his representatives over a potential move, as the 16-year-old told United that he wished to leave and become a free agent earlier this year.

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Madrid are hoping to bring him to the Bernabeu in the January 2027 transfer window, but Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich are all also said to be interested in drawing him away.

Gabriel feels the Red Devils did not offer him a direct enough path to the first team, despite him being just a 16-year-old.

His family reportedly felt he deserved more than the eight or nine minutes he received against AC Milan in pre-season and wanted him involved in senior matches against Sabah, Brighton and Bournemouth, something manager Michael Carrick couldn't facilitate.

Now, as the heat rises in the transfer saga, Gabriel was asked by Spanish daily MARCA why the Spanish capital holds greater appeal than rivals Barcelona, Gabriel smiled and replied: "Obviously, Madrid."

Gabriel formally requested to leave in September and has not trained with United since as he edges towards a winter move, with Real Madrid the obvious frontrunners for the English talent who has a bright future ahead of him.

United will only receive a minimal training compensation fee rumoured to be £300K in what is a very small fee for such a huge asset.