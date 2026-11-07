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Brentford rule out January sale of Chelsea and Liverpool target

Brentford rule out January sale of Chelsea and Liverpool target
Brentford rule out January sale of Chelsea and Liverpool targetREUTERS

Brentford have reportedly ruled out any potential January sale of Chelsea and Liverpool target El Hadji Malick Diouf.

The 21-year-old only joined Brentford from relegated West Ham in the summer for a reported £40 million, including add-ons.

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Diouf has started just one of his five Premier League games so far this season, but despite that, Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked.

According to TeamTalk, Brentford have no intention of entertaining any offers for the defender as we approach the January transfer window.

The Senegal international is regarded as ‘untouchable’ by the Brentford staff and their intention was always to ease him into the side.

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