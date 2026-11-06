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Arteta provides injury updates on Arsenal's Saka and Konsa ahead of Hull City clash

Arteta provides injury updates on Arsenal stars Saka and Konsa ahead of Hull City clash
Arteta provides injury updates on Arsenal stars Saka and Konsa ahead of Hull City clashAction Images via Reuters

Mikel Arteta has provided injury updates as fans wait to see who will line-up in Arsenal's clash with Hull City.

The Gunners secured a rare win at Anfield against Liverpool last week as they capitalised on Manchester City's loss to Brighton, helping them go three points clear at the top of the table.

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Arsenal are clear favourites to secure all three points at the Emirates on Saturday as they face a Hull side who have now failed to keep a clean sheet in seven straight games in all tournaments, while also losing three of their last four games on the road, conceding six.

Arteta's side could move six points clear with a win over their newly-promoted opponents and ahead of the clash he gave updates on Ezri Konsa, who reports suggested could have been replaced by William Saliba due to knee problems.

"Yeah, he is fine. He was feeling much better today, we took him out as a precaution and the amount of minutes he has played."

After helping Arsenal to three clean sheets in three Premier League games, it looks like Konsa is set to start once more in what is a boost for FPL players eager to see him feature.

Arteta also spoke on Bukayo Saka, a player who is sidelined for several weeks after suffering a quad injury against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on October 21st.

"No we will talk about weeks, let;'s see after the international break, he will start hitting the pitch and more activity. But unfortunately, he will be out for a while."

Other than Saka, Max Dowman (suspended) also remains absent as he suffers the consequences of his red card he picked up against Fleetwood Town.

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