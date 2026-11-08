Premier League icon says Brighton are Arsenal's title rivals: I just don't see anybody else

Jamie Redknapp has revealed that he believes it is only Brighton that can challenge Arsenal for the Premier League title.

Manchester City's defeat to Nottingham Forest could have significant implications for the Premier League title race as they allowed Arsenal to go six points clear on Saturday night.

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Liam Delap’s impressive brace earned Nottingham Forest a first home win of the season, meaning Brighton now sit just two points off City, who are crumbling under Enzo Maresca.

Arsenal have nine wins from 10 league games and look ruthless as they defend their title. Speaking after the City loss, Redknapp admitted that he believes only Brighton can compete with the Gunners.

"I don't really see anything else other than Arsenal running away with this title at the moment. I know it's really early, but I just think they're so much better than everyone else in every single area.

"I don't really see anything else other than Arsenal running away with this title at the moment," Redknapp told Sky Sports. "I know it's really early, but I just think they're so much better than everyone else in every single area.

"They obviously miss Semenyo, he's a big player for them in the wide areas but they've still got people in wide positions who can cause problems," Redknapp said. "Arsenal have got Saliba coming back, the players they've got defensively, you'd never see Arsenal look as open as we saw Manchester City look (against Forest).

"It's the worst-case scenario for every team, when you see a team like that, today they grind out a result, I just don't see anybody else."

It is still November, with 28 matches remaining, so City have plenty of time to recover and Brightom and Arsenal have sufficient time to slip up.

City's title defence is already in serious danger after a disastrous November slump however, as they enter a downbeat international break.