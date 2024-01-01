McKenna happy with win over Hoffenheim despite "pretty dangerous surface"

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna says his side have made progress after their 1-0 win over Hoffenheim this week.

Jack Taylor’s goal which came from a short corner technique was enough to separate the two sides as Ipswich conclude their tour of Germany.

McKenna spoke after the game about what a great challenge it was ahead of the new season.

“Another good challenge, a step up in the opponent again and a really good workout,” McKenna said. “It was a tough game, we managed to get minutes into lots of players. There were some good improvements on things from last week that we wanted to improve on.

“We had spells where we dominated the game with our pressing and managed to pin them into their half and we had a spell later in the game where we had to see the game out and show resilience, two qualities that we’re definitely going to need to show. The boys showed that today.

“I don’t think there were any injuries on what was probably a pretty dangerous surface with the downpouring of rain there’s been in the last 24 hours, so to come through it without any big issues is a big positive.”

He admits the game wasn’t easy however despite his side dominating for the majority of the game.

“I wouldn’t say it was comfortable, I thought it was a hard-fought game. But certainly first half we managed to play the majority of the game in the opposition’s half, which is always nice, and the same at the start of the second half, we managed to play the majority of the game in their territory for the first 15 or 20 minutes.

“In the last 20 or 25 minutes, we had to defend together as a a team, lots of substitutions, tired legs and we saw that bit of the game out well as well.

“We don’t place importance on the result of the pre-season games in particular, we want to see progression and certainly saw progression in some things from the last couple of weeks.”

Speaking on the goal that came from a set piece, McKenna admits that they will not get as many in the Premier League and that they will have to work on them.

“They’re going to be massive for us, no doubt about it,” he said. “Our set-play record’s been excellent in the last couple of years from an attacking sense especially, but defensively strong as well.

“We’re going to have to have it as a source of goals, for sure. We’re going to get fewer set pieces, we’re going to get fewer corners, fewer set pieces in the final third, so we have to optimise them as well as we possibly can against teams who are going to be even better organised.