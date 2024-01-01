Ben Johnson "really looking forward to" Ipswich start

Johnson signed a deal with the Blues yesterday and cannot wait to get started

Ipswich Town’s new signing Ben Johnson says joining Town is an amazing opportunity for him after joining the Blues yesterday after leaving West Ham United where he had spent just over 17 years.

Johnson spoke about how happy he is to put pen to paper and why he chose the Blues:

“Everything’s brand new. Not being in the Premier League for the last 22 years, it’s going to be a new experience for the fans. It’s a new experience for me to come here to such a historic club.”

“Coming to the stadium, the training ground has been an amazing experience and something new for me and I just think it’s going to be a fresh start.

He also spoke about how big of a change it will be for him and why he needed it:

“Something that I’ve sensed that I’ve needed. I’ve been at West Ham for the last 17 years, that’s all I’ve ever known and staying on there, would it be different? I’m not so sure.

“But this opportunity came up and it was one that I don’t think I could turn down with the last two years, Ipswich’s rise from League One to the Premier League, Kieran McKenna, the players, following the top end of the Championship all last season and seeing how well they were doing and how they just stayed at the top for the duration of the season.

“To get in the Premier League is a great achievement and I feel like it’s definitely the next step for my development to play more regularly.”