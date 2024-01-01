Dragusin thanks "unbelievable" South Korean fans as Tottenham tour ends

Radu Dragusin was overwhelmed by the support shown in South Korea as Tottenham completed their preseason tour.

The North London club faced Bayern Munch, the K-League All Stars and Vissel Kobe in what was a very successful tour for the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to SPURSPLAY, Dragusin has nothing but praise for the support shown and love the club felt overseas.

"I want to thank all the fans that welcomed us in an incredible way that we felt very much appreciated and welcome here and I want to thank them all," Radu smiled as he spoke to SPURSPLAY following the full-time whistle of our defeat to FC Bayern on Saturday.

"A couple of days ago we were at a gallery art collection. They made paintings of us. They made drawings of us. The love they gave us here – it’s unbelievable. To be honest, there was no better place to train and to get in shape than here. Like I said, they were incredible."

He spoke about how Tottenham are fully prepared for the new season and cannot wait to get started.

"I was excited to come back to meet the guys, to meet the staff to start training but it’s normal. We train at the highest level possible, it’s normal for it to be hard," he said as he reflected on our week of training and games in Korea. "This is the nice part of football that when you train hard, you have good results. We have a couple of weeks left until the first game in the Premier League and we go full throttle."

"I feel the guys are in a great condition. As I said, I’m also trying to reach that condition. I’m working everyday. We are going to be 100 per cent come the start of the season to achieve something important."