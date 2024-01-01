Ipswich announce Hudson coaching appointment

Ipswich Town are said to have confirmed the appointment of Mark Hudson as a first team coach.
The ex-Cardiff City manager has signed as their Set-Play and First-Team Coach.
Hudson is already said to be with the club’s first team party for their preseason training camp in Germany.
Manager Kieran McKenna has assembled a large and varied first team coaching staff.
The men within his group include Martyn Pert, Lee Grant, Charlie Turnbull, Sone Aluko, Rene Gilmartin and David Martin.