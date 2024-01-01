McKenna Contender For England Job after Howe commits to Newcastle

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has been reported to be a contender for the vacant England manager’s job after Newcastle boss Eddie Howe denies approach for the role.

Gareth Southgate resigned the England role following the Three Lions’ 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2022.

Top English managers such as Eddie Howe and Graham Potter have been linked with the job whilst foreign talent such as Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Joachim Low are also heavily interested.

As reported in the The Sun, McKenna is also among those under consideration after he led Ipswich to promotion to the Premier League last season.

The FA have several requirements for their new manager including “a strong track record delivering results in the Premier League and/or leading international competitions.”

Mckenna has just reached the top division and does not have a strong track record as of yet. His opening game is against Liverpool which is the toughest it is going to get in the Premier League, if he can bag three points against the Merseyside club then the FA could launch a bid for him.