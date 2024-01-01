Howe gives final England verdict and says Brazilian star will stay this summer

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has finally shut down the England discussions after strong performances in the clubs Japanese preseason and has given an update on one midfielders future.

The Newcastle boss threw aside any suggestions that he was waiting for the FA's call for England role and preferred to talk about getting Newcastle back to the Champions League and ready ahead of the new season.

"I have had no contact whatsoever from anybody - I am fully committed to Newcastle.

"There is nothing to talk about, I do not need to address the players. They know how by how I act and I hope they can see how I am on a daily basis to see how committed I am to the club too."

Howe spoke more on last season's Champions League run and how excited he is to get the club back to that level.

"Last season was an amazing season for us. The experience in the Champions League was incredible and I think our aim has to be to try to get back there. Our focus is now having another memorable season."

Bruno Guimaraes was also a major talking point as the midfielder looked to be smiling and enjoying his time in preseason after returning to the club.

"We're delighted to have him back. It always gives us a boost and suddenly we have more numbers in training. Today was the first day we have seen the group at its strongest this summer and we have quality returning with Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier.

"His release clause was never something on my mind. I don't think it was on his mind either but of course it was there and I am really delighted it has passed with nothing happening. Now we can focus on him being at Newcastle and having another season like he did last year."

Newcastle face Urawa Red Diamonds next before facing Yokohama F.Marinos in what will be two tough games for the club.