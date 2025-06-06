Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli ace Victor Osimhen rejects latest Saudi Arabia offer
Man Utd have £55M bid for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo rejected
Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen to bid for Man Utd winger Antony
Three clubs circle as Jadon Sancho returns to Man United

McAtee chooses England U21s over Man City and CWC

Paul Vegas
McAtee chooses England U21s over Man City and CWC
McAtee chooses England U21s over Man City and CWCAction Plus
James McAtee has REJECTED selection with Manchester City for the Club World Cup.

Instead, the midfielder has accepted a place in England's U21 squad for this month's Euros.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Daily Mail says City insist McAtee has offered the choice by management, however it's expected to hasten his departure this summer.

McAtee has attracted interest from RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, with Manchester United and Newcastle also keen.

McAtee made 27 appearances for City last season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMcAtee JamesManchester CityDortmundRB LeipzigBayer LeverkusenManchester UnitedNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City leaving McAtee out of CWC as Man Utd, BVB move in
Man Utd plan surprise Man City raid for Grealish
Bayer Leverkusen target Man Utd attacker as Wirtz replacement