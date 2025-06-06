McAtee chooses England U21s over Man City and CWC

James McAtee has REJECTED selection with Manchester City for the Club World Cup.

Instead, the midfielder has accepted a place in England's U21 squad for this month's Euros.

The Daily Mail says City insist McAtee has offered the choice by management, however it's expected to hasten his departure this summer.

McAtee has attracted interest from RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, with Manchester United and Newcastle also keen.

McAtee made 27 appearances for City last season.