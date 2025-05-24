Man Utd plan surprise Man City raid for Grealish

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Manchester United are interested in Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish.

Grealish is expected to leave City this summer after being left on the bench for last weekend's FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Independent's Miguel Delaney is reporting Grealish may be on the way to United.

United are considering a move for Grealish for the next season - though the rivalry involved could prove a deal breaker.

However, the player is open to the switch this summer.

Grealish has also been linked with Nottingham Forest, Tottenham and Newcastle United, along with former club Aston Villa.

The England international's contract with City extends to the summer of 2027.

